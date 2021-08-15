Jasprit Bumrah's 10 Delivery Over To James Anderson On Day 3 Receives Hilarious Reactions

The 2nd England vs India Test match at Lord's has been nothing short of drama and action as fans have been able to witness a great contest between bat and ball. After three days of action England have their noses in front as the home team has 27 runs lead over India. England skipper Joe Root was exceptional with the bat staying unbeaten on 180 runs with England bowled out for 391 runs. Apart from Root's innings, the other talking point of the match was Jasprit Bumrah 10 ball over to James Anderson who was ultimately dismissed by Mohammad Shami to end England's innings on Day 3.

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah's no-balls numbers

Jasprit Bumrah's no-balls numbers in the 10 ball over were four while the overall count bowled by Indian bowlers went to 17 in England’s first innings. Bumrah himself accounted for 13. The Indian pacer's majority of the delivery was bouncers, directed into Anderson's body while a couple of balls were bowled at yorker length which Anderson dutifully dugout. Bumrah's ploy towards Anderson attracted severe criticism with fans trolling the pacer.

India knock England out for 391 but concede a 27-run lead as Root remains unbeaten on 180



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #JoeRoot #MohammedSiraj #JonnyBairstow pic.twitter.com/59h5pDtN7C — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 14, 2021

Fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's over against James Anderson

Get Bumrah in the Hundred with that 10-ball over 😂#ENGvIND — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 14, 2021

#INDvENG

Bumrah - Friendship ended with Yorkers, No-balls are my new bestfriends pic.twitter.com/tyZ50eP6lO — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 14, 2021

Archer watching Bumrah's short balls to Anderson#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tKVYx21sKl — Raunit Ranjan (@RaunitRanjan2) August 14, 2021

Bumrah torturing angrez just a few hours before Independence day — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 14, 2021

Recap of England vs India Day 3

After KL Rahul's classy 129 helped India post 364 in the first innings, England skipper Joe Root struck an unbeaten 180 to post 391 in their first essay and take a 27-run lead. England had the opportunity to bat India out of this Test, but they have failed to do so as India, held by Ishant and Siraj, who helped the team make a comeback by chipping in with wickets. While Ishant Sharma picked up 3 wickets in England's first innings, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowler with a four-wicket haul in England's 1st Innings.

The England vs India 2nd Test match will also be remembered for England fans behaviour towards Team India opener KL Rahul. During the play on the Third day, English fans from the stands threw a wine cork at Rahul who was fielding at the boundary line. This gesture of the English fans fumed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who was fielding in the slips. Then, angry Virat Kohli gestured KL Rahul to throw it back to the stands.