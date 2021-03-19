Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah's 2017 'Say No To Crackers' Tweet Surfaces After Reception Pic Goes Viral

Jasprit Bumrah received mixed reactions after his wedding reception pictures where guests are seen holding crackers went viral. Bumrah's 2017 tweet surfaces —

Chetna Kapoor
Jasprit Bumrah

Newly-wed Jasprit Bumrah on Friday took to his social media handle to share pictures of his wedding reception. In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as the guests welcomed them with sparklers. 

Minutes later, Netizens shared an old tweet from 2017 where Bumrah appealed to everyone to 'Say No to Crackers'. While many trolled the cricketer for his hypocrisy, others came in his defense. Bumrah recently tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Jasprit and Sanjana had announced on Monday that they had tied the knot. They posted pictures from the wedding ceremony at the Gurudwara. As per reports, the ceremonies took place at a villa in Goa. Their pictures from the Haldi ceremony, quirky poses, and a romantic dance video had also surfaced on social media.

 

