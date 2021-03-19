Jasprit Bumrah's 2017 'Say No To Crackers' Tweet Surfaces After Reception Pic Goes Viral

Newly-wed Jasprit Bumrah on Friday took to his social media handle to share pictures of his wedding reception. In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as the guests welcomed them with sparklers.

Minutes later, Netizens shared an old tweet from 2017 where Bumrah appealed to everyone to 'Say No to Crackers'. While many trolled the cricketer for his hypocrisy, others came in his defense. Bumrah recently tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

#saynotocrackers on Diwali. Oh, I think the crackers in Jasprit Bumrah 's wedding were specially manufactured and are SMOKE-FREE!

Tum toh bade heavy environmentalist nikle @Jaspritbumrah93 !#Hypocrisy #Hinduphobia pic.twitter.com/9ezT63ED2R — Mahakal bhakt (@hindu_bhakt_ind) March 19, 2021

Some people are trolling Bumrah for bursting Crackers on his wedding,



But we should realise that Diwali and Marriage are two different Occasions,



Diwali comes and we celebrate it every year but marriage is once in a life time event. It's very special for Bumrah#INDvENG #Bumrah — ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Team India FanðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@HarshRo45_) March 19, 2021

Don't burst crackers in your beloved festival DiwaliðŸ¥ºðŸ™. #saynotocrackers



Save crackers for bursting them in their Marriage nd Birthday Parties..ðŸ˜’ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜’ pic.twitter.com/SN8HQpivPO — ðŸ‘‘ King PrinceðŸ‘‘ (@KingS21697049) March 19, 2021

People Targeting Bumrah for Bursting crackers on His wedding and for saying no to crackers on Diwali must realise that you can't compare these two occasions.Diwali comes and goes every year, but marriage is once in a life time event. You want to make it special right.â¤ï¸ #Bumrah — ImHarsh_Ro45ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@RohitianHars_45) March 19, 2021

Jasprit and Sanjana had announced on Monday that they had tied the knot. They posted pictures from the wedding ceremony at the Gurudwara. As per reports, the ceremonies took place at a villa in Goa. Their pictures from the Haldi ceremony, quirky poses, and a romantic dance video had also surfaced on social media.