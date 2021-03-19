Jasprit Bumrah's 2017 'Say No To Crackers' Tweet Surfaces After Reception Pic Goes Viral

Quick links:
Newly-wed Jasprit Bumrah on Friday took to his social media handle to share pictures of his wedding reception. In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as the guests welcomed them with sparklers.
Minutes later, Netizens shared an old tweet from 2017 where Bumrah appealed to everyone to 'Say No to Crackers'. While many trolled the cricketer for his hypocrisy, others came in his defense. Bumrah recently tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony in Goa.
People are trolling Bumrah for saying #saynotocrackers on diwali and he used crackers in his marriage.March 19, 2021
I have a question , is it necessary to troll?? Did he made a law that u can't burst crackers. If u r disagree u ignore him and do whatever do u want.
There are two kinds of crackers:March 19, 2021
as per @Jaspritbumrah93
Produce smoke Doesn’t produce pic.twitter.com/yv0lyPKpcn
#saynotocrackers on Diwali. Oh, I think the crackers in Jasprit Bumrah 's wedding were specially manufactured and are SMOKE-FREE!— Mahakal bhakt (@hindu_bhakt_ind) March 19, 2021
Tum toh bade heavy environmentalist nikle @Jaspritbumrah93 !#Hypocrisy #Hinduphobia pic.twitter.com/9ezT63ED2R
Some people are trolling Bumrah for bursting Crackers on his wedding,— ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Team India FanðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@HarshRo45_) March 19, 2021
But we should realise that Diwali and Marriage are two different Occasions,
Diwali comes and we celebrate it every year but marriage is once in a life time event. It's very special for Bumrah#INDvENG #Bumrah
@Jaspritbumrah93 why is this selectiveness??#sayyestocrackers on your personal event and #saynotocrackers on our religios festival pic.twitter.com/kBLMgYHhxK— Sarma Garimella(à°¹à°¿à°‚à°¦à±) (@sarmabjp) March 19, 2021
Don't burst crackers in your beloved festival DiwaliðŸ¥ºðŸ™. #saynotocrackers— ðŸ‘‘ King PrinceðŸ‘‘ (@KingS21697049) March 19, 2021
Save crackers for bursting them in their Marriage nd Birthday Parties..ðŸ˜’ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜’ pic.twitter.com/SN8HQpivPO
People Targeting Bumrah for Bursting crackers on His wedding and for saying no to crackers on Diwali must realise that you can't compare these two occasions.Diwali comes and goes every year, but marriage is once in a life time event. You want to make it special right.â¤ï¸ #Bumrah— ImHarsh_Ro45ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@RohitianHars_45) March 19, 2021
Jasprit and Sanjana had announced on Monday that they had tied the knot. They posted pictures from the wedding ceremony at the Gurudwara. As per reports, the ceremonies took place at a villa in Goa. Their pictures from the Haldi ceremony, quirky poses, and a romantic dance video had also surfaced on social media.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021
Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.
Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.