Jasprit Bumrah's Fiery Spell Reduces England To 26/5, Netizens Call Him 'absolute Legend'

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah picked the wickets of Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone to reduce England to 26/5 in 7.5 overs.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning bowling performance on Tuesday as he picked up four wickets for just nine runs in the first ODI against England. Bumrah picked the wickets of Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone to reduce England to 26/5 in 7.5 overs. Mohammed Shami contributed by dismissing England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Three of Bumrah's four wickets were dismissed for a duck.

ENG vs IND: Bumrah stuns England

Bumrah provided India the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Roy for a duck in the second over of the first innings. He dismissed Joe Root for a duck in the same over to put England in trouble. Bumrah then returned to dismiss Bairstow and Livingstone for 7 and 0 runs, respectively.

 

Netizens took to social media to gush over Bumrah for his scorching performance in the first ODI. Here's how they are reacting to Bumrah's fiery spell. 

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at Kennington Oval in London. England are currently batting at 46-5 in 12 overs with Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali in the middle.  

England vs India 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. 

