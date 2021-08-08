Jasprit Bumrah's Fifer Helps India Restrict England To 208, Netizens Say 'he's Back'

Team India's bowling performance in the England vs India 1st Test is a statement of intent about what the England batsmen can expect in the remaining matches of the five-match test series. Jasprit Bumrah's terrific performance with the ball in both innings left England batting lineup in tatters. After a four-wicket haul in the first innings to bowl out England for just 183 runs, Bumrah produced yet another stunning display of fast bowling picking up five wickets in England's second innings.

England vs India: Recap of Jasprit Bumrah five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah's first wicket in the second innings came in form of Zak Crawley who edged the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Sibley was Bumrah's second victim after a well-fought 28 that came in 133 balls. Joe Root who scored a fine century in the second innings was India pacer's third wicket edging the ball to Pant behind the stumps. Sam Curran's crucial knock of 32 was brought to an end by Bumrah, who dismissed in the next delivery itself to complete his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tally after 2 innings has reached 9.

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 5⃣2⃣/1⃣ & need 1⃣5⃣7⃣ runs more to win. @ImRo45 (12*) & @cheteshwar1 (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/6yBQ5gAFKO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021

Fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tally in second innings

If you love Bumrah's batting, you're elite pic.twitter.com/8gO3zswIKM — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 6, 2021

Five wicket haul for Bumrah, he is back, back with the bang. The best in the business. pic.twitter.com/XY3EatlDbj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2021

England vs India Day 4 recap

India has put itself in the driver's seat and is set to claim the victory in the 1st test against England courtesy Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was at his lethal best in the second innings claiming five England wickets to restrict Joe Root's team to 303, resulting in a target of 209 runs to win. Skipper Joe Root (109) and Sam Curran (32) did put a vital partnership of 37 runs and tried to extend the lead, however, Indian bowlers dismissed both of them to stop England from taking a big lead.

Team India's chase got off to a solid start in testing conditions. Stuart Broad though, had the perfect start to his second spell, bowling a sensational delivery to get the wicket of KL Rahul for 26, who was looking in sublime form. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara would see through the remaining overs, setting up a nail-biting finale for day five, with India needing 157 more runs for victory.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter