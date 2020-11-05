Jasprit Bumrah's Nemesis Against Delhi Revealed, Will Rohit Sharma Alter Bowling Plans?

Mumbai and Delhi will battle it out in Dubai on Thursday, November 5 to earn direct entry into the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs match will pose a great chance for Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah to dethrone Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada from the season’s leading wicket-takers list. Ever since Bumrah made his debut for the Mumbai franchise back in 2013, the speedster has enjoyed immense success in the subsequent seasons and was also a key member in his side’s triumphant run in the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs to commence with Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1

In their last two meetings in the #Dream11IPL, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals.



Will MI be on the winning side once again? Or will DC avenge those losses & become the first team to reach the final? #MIvDC



Rohit Sharma likely to avoid Jasprit Bumrah vs Shikhar Dhawan face-off owing to past record

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan are among the primary pillars of India's modern-day limited-overs setup. While Bumrah gets praised time and again for being one of the most fearsome fast bowlers across all formats, Dhawan continues to be a force to reckon with at the top of the order for India alongside his opening partner, Rohit Sharma.

The two cricketers have also come face-to-face several times in the IPL. Interestingly, despite his many successes with the old ball and the new, Jasprit Bumrah has never managed to dismiss his national teammate and Delhi’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. They first encountered each other during a 2014 game, when the left-handed batsman was part of the Hyderabad franchise.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma could, therefore, be tempted to alter his bowling plans for the upcoming Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1. Apart from Dhawan’s individual dominance against the third leading wicket-taker of the ongoing season, he himself has been in great touch with the bat for Delhi. The elegant left-handed batsman is currently placed at No. 3 in runs scored this season and he will be looking to extend his purple patch in a few more playoffs game this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 5. For Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV and those in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

