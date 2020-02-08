Union Budget
Jasprit Bumrah's Off-day Leaves The Fans Divided; Fierce Strategy Analysis Ensues

Cricket News

Fans were left divided after star pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an off-day during the must-win 2nd ODI in Auckland. He finished with figures of 0/64

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah had an off day with the ball during the second ODI against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. He was at the receiving end right through the contest and also failed to deliver at the death overs where he is normally at his lethal best. At the backend of the New Zealand innings, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson toyed with the Indian bowling line-up as Bumrah who bowled the final over ended up giving away 14 runs.

The star pacer finished with figures of  0/64 in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 6.40. As the youngster had an ordinary day at the office even the fans were not impressed either.

Fans criticize Jasprit Bumrah

Just like the second ODI, Bumrah had also gone wicketless in the previous one as well where he ended up giving away 53 runs as the Kiwis took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to chase down a stiff t 348 and draw first blood. The fans came forward to criticize the pacer after he was off-colour in the must-win contest.

However, there were fans who backed the speedster as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Published:
COMMENT
