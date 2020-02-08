Jasprit Bumrah's Off-day Leaves The Fans Divided; Fierce Strategy Analysis Ensues

Jasprit Bumrah had an off day with the ball during the second ODI against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. He was at the receiving end right through the contest and also failed to deliver at the death overs where he is normally at his lethal best. At the backend of the New Zealand innings, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson toyed with the Indian bowling line-up as Bumrah who bowled the final over ended up giving away 14 runs.

The star pacer finished with figures of 0/64 in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 6.40. As the youngster had an ordinary day at the office even the fans were not impressed either.

READ: New Zealand post 273 for 8 against India in second ODI

READ: India's batting finally fires as team outplays Australia to stay alive in tri-series

Fans criticize Jasprit Bumrah

Just like the second ODI, Bumrah had also gone wicketless in the previous one as well where he ended up giving away 53 runs as the Kiwis took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to chase down a stiff t 348 and draw first blood. The fans came forward to criticize the pacer after he was off-colour in the must-win contest.

Half the day ruined already #Bumrah ☹️ — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) February 8, 2020

no.10 batsman hitting Bumrah for six runs. I have seen it all...😯



btw Bumrah looks out of form — That Lazy Guy.🙇 (@LazyElegance45) February 8, 2020

Something wrong with Bumrah. He is not putting his 100 percent on the field. Needs to get his act together quickly. #INDvsNZ — Amar R G (@AmarRG3) February 8, 2020

However, there were fans who backed the speedster as well.

Bumrah isn't at his best and its not easy task to comeback after injury he needs some time after that we will see the old bumrah



Just wait a lil more#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/b0lx3juwJ4 — Wazzu (@Washersrkian11) February 8, 2020

IMHO, India should not have played #Bumrah this ODI series. He is your ace bowler and you can’t afford to over burden him before an important Test series.#INDvNZ — Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) February 8, 2020

Bumrah had been good in t20's he played in New Zealand. One bad series can't change anything. Waiting for him to come back soon — Tina (@Tina41894744) February 8, 2020

READ: Virat Kohli is only batsman in current generation destined to be a legend: Moin Khan

READ: SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and schedule

(Image Courtesy: AP)