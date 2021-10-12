Jasprit Bumrah's 'vibe Check' With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Amuses Fans

Jasprit Bumrah's Mumbai Indians failed to defend their IPL title after finishing 5th in the league stage of the IPL 2021, however, the ace cricketer took some time off from the 22 yards and indulged in a fun exercise with his better half and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah's video on Instagram has been receiving thousands of responses, majorly likes and comments.

"Vibe check with Sanjana Ganesan," Bumrah wrote as he shared the video.

The video displays the 27-year-old taking part in a popular online trend with his wife, where both have to choose one option from two given ones. The video starts with the duo standing along with each other.

Bumrah, wife take part in viral online trend

The words “Beaches” and “Mountains” surfaced before the duo. Following the course, they make their selections. The complete video reveals the couple making their personal favorites. At one point in the clip, Ganesan in a cheerful manner, attempts to make Bumrah alter his choice from “Healthy food” to “Junk.”

The post which was shared some hours back has received more than 2 lakh likes. The post has also gathered a huge number of comments from fans.

Fans shower love on duo with reactions

“Bumrah you are awesome,” an Instagram user wrote. Some responded to the video as “So cute”. Meanwhile, others posted heart and love emoticons to express their feelings.

Meanwhile, some expressed their love for the chemistry of the duo by commenting "KING of Cricket", while some other fans asked, "Yeh Kis Line Mein Aa Gaye Aap". The Mumbai Indian's official Instagram handle commented too, as they wrote their vibe with a blue heart emoticon.

Most of the comments were related to recently weds' chemistry and vibing together, maybe for the video was accompanied by Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Vibe'.

The couple have been overwhelmed with likes, comments, and reposts as the duo are receiving a huge response from their fans and followers for sharing the entertaining viral video where the couple took the viral social media trend. Within three hours, the video being posted by Jasprit Bumrah managed to garner over 1 million views and three lakh likes.

Image: INSTA/JASPRITB1