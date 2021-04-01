Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Revisits Memories With Stunning Click; Fans React

Like any cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah’s marriage with Sanjana Ganesan attracted media spotlight. Right from the latter’s association to a reality show to throwback videos of the couple and other moments like her comments on the Team India star in the past, the wedding had become a talking point. The sports presenter now seemed to be enjoying the memories as she entered the new phase of her life.

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan’s throwback post

Sanjana shared a candid post of herself in the sea as the sun set behind her in a stunning click. She captioned the post as ‘memories worth a lifetime & then some,’ in her first social media post after her wedding.

Netizens showered love on the post, with love-struck and heart emojis, apart from addressing her with terms like ‘Miss Bumrah’ and ‘Bhabhi.’

Recently, Sanjana had resumed work and was present during the broadcast of the recently-concluded India vs England series. At that time, netizens had joined in the fun and jokingly asked what the fast bowler was doing alone on the honeymoon.

Japrit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who had kept their relationship hush-hush till the wedding rumours surfaced, had tied the knot on March 15, reportedly at a villa in Goa. The star couple had shared pictures from their wedding, in the Gurudwara and reception ceremonies, calling it their ‘new journey’ and ‘one of the happiest days’ of their lives.

They had then conveyed gratitude for the wishes, "Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you."

