Javagal Srinath Calls MS Dhoni 'Yogi Of Cricket', Recalls Interesting 1st Meeting With Him

Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath recently came on Ravichandran Ashwin’s chat show DRS with Ash. During the 45-minute long interaction, the ICC match referee talked about several things such as fast bowling, fitness, mankading, reverse swing and much more. While talking to R Ashwin, Javagal Srinath also shared an interesting anecdote about how he met MS Dhoni for the first time, as he called MS Dhoni the ‘Yogi’ of cricket.

Javagal Srinath’s first meeting with CSK skipper revealed

On the show, Javagal Srinath shared how he first met MS Dhoni soon after he had retired from international cricket in 2003. During that time, MS Dhoni was part of the India A team that was playing a tri-series with Pakistan and Kenya. The fast bowler, while speaking to R Ashwin, recalled how MS Dhoni had led the side to the finals single-handedly, helping the India A win all three games.

Hilariously, Javagal Srinath compared MS Dhoni’s batting to how one disdainfully plays the spinners and fast bowlers when one is playing school cricket. Javagal Srinath also revealed that seeing MS Dhoni bat, he got so excited that he ran up to his dressing room to tell him that he was a fan of the cricketer. Sharing details from their conversation, Javagal Srinath mentioned that he had told MS Dhoni that he will soon play for India, wishing him all the best for his future.

Srinath praises MS Dhoni’s understanding of the game

The CSK skipper is known for being an astute tactician of the game. MS Dhoni is regarded as someone who is always calm under pressure situations and has been praised for reading the game correctly. Javagal Srinath echoed similar sentiments during his interaction with R Ashwin, as he called MS Dhoni a ‘Yogi in cricket’. Explaining his statement, Javagal Srinath praised the way the CSK skipper understands the game and is detached from the results.

Paying a tribute to his temperament, Javagal Srinath said that he was in awe of the way MS Dhoni speaks and conducts himself after victories, holding the cups and passing it to someone else after walking away. Javagal Srinath further added that since MS Dhoni’s body language and composure remains the same even when things are not going well and the team is struggling, it is only fair to compare the wonderful cricketer to a yogi.

The former Indian captain recently called time on his international career, as he announced his retirement on August 15. MS Dhoni will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020 where he will be hoping to lead CSK to their fourth IPL victory.

Image Courtesy: PTI