Javagal Srinath Net Worth, Career And Personal Life On 51st Birthday

Former India speedster Javagal Srinath celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday, August 31. The right-arm pacer is considered as India's first genuine fast bowler. Javagal Srinath made his international debut in 1991 and soon went on to become the country's leading pacer. His performances were spectacular, so much so that just a year after his debut in 1992, he was named the Indian Cricketer of the Year.

Javagal Srinath birthday: A look at Mysore Express' life on and off the field

Javagal Srinath made his Ranji Trophy debut against Hyderabad in 1989. Born in Mysore, Srinath impressed everyone on his debut as he took a hat-trick in his very first innings, getting rid of Ehteshamuddin Ali Khan, MV Ramanamurthy and Rajesh Yadav. His bowling figures on debut read 5/85. One of the spells that is still remembered by the cricketing fans came during the Asian Test Championship match against Pakistan, in 1999, at the Eden Gardens.

Srinath led the Indian attack from the front and ended up with a match haul of 13/132, the only ten-wicket haul of his career. However, Srinath's brilliant spell went in vain as India lost the match. Courtesy that loss, Srinath holds the world record for best bowling figures in a Test match, while ending up on the losing side.

Javagal Srinath represented India in 67 Tests where he bagged 236 wickets that included 10 fifers. The Mysore Express also played for India in 229 ODIs where he grabbed 315 wickets and till date remains the only Indian pacer to have picked up more than 300 ODI wickets. Javagal Srinath is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in Cricket World Cup history alongside Zaheer Khan with 44 wickets each in the marquee event. While Srinath played in the 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 editions of the World Cup, Zaheer Khan played in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Javagal Srinath net worth

According to idolnetworth.com. the Srinath net worth is estimated at around $2.5 million. The Srinath net worth mostly includes his income from being a successful cricket player. Srinath net worth also includes his earnings from being a match referee. As of 30 January 2019, Srinath officiated as a match referee in 44 Tests, 214 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

Javagal Srinath fastest ball

Javagal Srinath was known for his raw pace and ability to extract bounce from any surface. At the peak of his career, Srinath's bowling speed was around 150 km/hr. In fact, the Javagal Srinath fastest ball was clocked at 154.5 km/hr.

Javagal Srinath wife

Javagal Srinath's first wife's name was Jyothsna, who he married in 1999. However, they mutually agreed to a divorce. Srinath remarried in 2008 to Madhavi Patravali, who was a journalist by profession.

