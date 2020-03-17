Javed Miandad Lashes Out At Ahmed Shehzad For Talking More Than Batting

Out-of-favour Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad is representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season. Meanwhile, the last time Shehzad played an international match for Pakistan was back in October 2019 against Sri Lanka. While the talented 28-year-old has scored just 61 runs in seven innings for the Quetta Gladiators this PSL 2020 season, Ahmed Shehzad does not seem to be doing himself any favours for earning a national call-up.

PSL 2020: Javed Miandad lashes out at Ahmed Shehzad

In spite of an ordinary outing in PSL 2020, Ahmed Shehzad recently claimed in an interview that he can play for Pakistan for another 12 years. His statement did not seem to have gone down well with former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. The 1992 World Cup-winning player Miandad took to his YouTube channel and slammed the batsman for his statement.

Javed Miandad lashed out at Ahmed Shehzad by saying that a player needs to perform first before making such statements. He added that other players who are performing well will always be prioritised for the national line-up. Javed Miandad also lashed out at Pakistan’s selection committee by saying that everywhere in the world players are judged by their performances over a long period of time, but in Pakistan, a player gets to play many matches after just one or two good performances.

PSL live streaming in India

In other news, the PSL 2020 semi-final matches will not be televised because the tournament has now been postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. The cases saw an astonishing rise recently as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT#HBLPSLV postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 17, 2020

