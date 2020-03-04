Javed Miandad Mocks Kiran More With Hilarious Jump In 4th Mar 1992 WC Throwback Video

Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of India and Pakistan's first-ever clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup. The illustrious record that stands at India (7) and Pakistan (0) started on this day when Pakistan were unable to chase down India's total of 217 in 1992. This match also gave fans a memorable moment that still amuses many to this day. Let us take a look back at the hilarious Kiran More vs.Javed Miandad incident.

Javed Miandad tries mocking Kiran More

India and Pakistan's matches have always been high-voltage and this one being a World Cup clash, added more to the spice. During Pakistan's run chase, the legendary Javed Miandad was batting as he tried to get his country over the line. Behind the stumps, Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More continued to chirp in his ears as he tried to get the veteran off his game.

In a Sachin Tendulkar over, Miandad and More were seen involved in some aggressive sledging with Miandad even complaining about the same to the umpire. On the following ball, Miandad attempted to run a single that was not there and was seen scampering back into the crease while More tried to run him out.

As he attempted the run out, More jumped into the air as he received the ball and tried running Miandad out. Miandad, who was back into the crease in time, noticed More and started mocking the Indian keeper by jumping into the air repeatedly as he mocked what he had just seen More do. While commentating in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kiran More revealed that it was all good banter between him and Miandad, who ended up becoming friends after the event.

More reflected on how Miandad was aggressive in his game and that was just the way he played. India won that match by 43 runs and Sachin Tendulkar was crowned Player of the Match for his valiant 54* with the bat.

Javed Miandad on India and Umar Akmal

Javed Miandad has not been as ardent of an India supporter as a few other Pakistan cricketers might have been. Last year, the cricketer even urged the ICC to not let India tour other countries and went on to call the country "unsafe". The legendary Pakistan batsman has also been tough on his own countrymen. Recently, Miandad talked about the currently-banned Umar Akmal and asked him to 'not defame Pakistan'. Umar Akmal was banned by the PCB after an earlier incident where the youngest Akmal brother reportedly took off his shirt after failing a fitness test.

