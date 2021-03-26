Javed Miandad Takes Dig At Imran Khan, Takes Credit For 1992 WC Win On 29th Anniversary

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has time and again sparked controversies with his blunt statements. On the 29th anniversary of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup final win, Miandad was once again at it as he revealed that former Pakistan captain Imran Khan survived a player revolt before leading his team to victory in the 1992 World Cup final.

Javed Miandad reveals how he convinced Pakistan players to lay under Imran Khan

Moreover, Miandad went on to claim that leading Pakistan players had grown disaffected with Imran Khan’s leadership style throughout the marque event. While speaking on a local television chat show, Mianadad disclosed that the revolt took place before the semi-final against New Zealand. Crediting himself, the former cricketer stated that for him, the country was more important which is why he convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran Khan

Miandad also claimed that Imran Khan retired after winning the World Cup and before the England tour in 1992 because he had come to know about the revolt. On being contacted about the same by a leading news organisation, the 63-year-old said that he has never spoken about the incident but now many people know about it so he disclosed the truth.

Imran Khan vs Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad's latest claims add another chapter to the Imran Khan vs Javed Miandad rivalry. Miandad has been extremely vocal about his disliking for the Pakistan premier. Last year, in August 2020, Miandad had criticized Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for "ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan". Miandad had accused Imran Khan of favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Javed Miandad said that officials in the PCB "do not know the ABC of the sport". He further said that he will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs in the PCB and will not spare anyone that is not right for the country. Jave Miandad further accused Imran Khan of appointing a foreigner for a key position and asked him about the consequences the board will face when he flees the country after indulging corruption. Miandad questioned Imran Khan whether there is a shortage of people in their own country that he had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB

