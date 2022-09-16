Javed Miandad's Scathing Attack On Pakistan Cricket Board: 'Where Is Your Nationalism?'

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has slammed the country's cricket board following their team's crushing defeat in the final of the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs as they failed to chase down a target of 171 runs in 20 overs.

Miandad lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not using former players in a mentorship role. He further said that people like him are ready to serve Pakistan cricket for free, insisting that players will benefit from his presence as he comes with a lot of experience.

Miandad said if he was with the Pakistan cricket team, he would have told them to save wickets and accelerate at the right time. The 65-year-old further added that the current group of players in the Pakistan team doesn't know which bowler to hit and when to stay at the wicket. Pakistan were bowled out for 147 runs in the final of the Asia Cup on September 11. Pakistan failed to accelerate at the right time, which cost them the game as the soaring required run rate put pressure on incoming players to score quickly.

"People like me are literally sitting here. Personally, I don't want anything but use us! I have always kept Pakistan first. You have people here. We don't want money. I'm sure the players will benefit from my presence. I come with a lot of experience. The way they lost, it hurts. It's actually shameful. You have so many people here, where is your nationalism? What Pakistan are you talking about?” Miandad told Cricket Pakistan

"If I were there, I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don't know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don't know which bowler to hit, what's the problem and when to stay at the wicket," he added.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 170 runs in 20 overs courtesy of an incredible knock from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls. Pakistan were successful in putting pressure on the Lankans by taking three wickets in the powerplay. However, Sri Lanka made a strong comeback towards the end to take their total past the 170-run mark.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka dismissed Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman cheaply to put the pressure back on the Pakistani team. Mohammad Rizwan played yet another anchor's innings for the Men in Green, scoring 55 off 49 balls. However, due to the lack of support from the other end, Rizwan failed to finish the game for Pakistan and was dismissed in the 17th over.

Image: Twitter/JavedMiandad