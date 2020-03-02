Javeria Khan, who was looking in good nick during her time at the crease, was left with no choice but to walk back to the dugout after an unfortunate run out. Chasing a target of 137 for securing a semi-final berth, the Pakistan women's team captain took the attack to the South African bowlers and restored her team's hopes of making it to the last four. However, her dismissal was the turning point for Pakistan.

'That dismissal should be excluded from cricket': Javeria Khan

Javeria was run out in the 11th over at the non-striker's end. On the first ball of that over bowled by Chloe Tryon, Aliya Riaz who was on strike hit the ball straight but it only managed to strike the bowler's hand and deflect on to the stumps and unfortunately, the Pak captain was way outside the crease due to which she was run out. She went back for a 34-ball 31 which included four boundaries and she was seen expressing her frustration in the dugout as well.

Pakistan lost the match by 17 runs and were knocked out of the tournament. When Khan was asked about her mode of dismissal during the post-match press conference, she said that such kind of a dismissal should be excluded from cricket. Meanwhile, Javeria Khan also admitted that she has been in this situation before but not during such crunch moments. She added that she was really disappointed with the way she had got out and also added that it is a lesson for her she should watch the ball carefully and then run.

After Khan's wicket, Pakistan lost their way in the run chase and even though Aliya Riaz and Iram Javed showed some resitance, the steep asking rate proved too much for them and in the end, they could only get to 119/5 in their 20 overs.

Watch the video of that game-changing run out here:

