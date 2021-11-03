Jay Shah 'delighted' At Rahul Dravid Being Made India's Head Coach; 'no Better Person'

Paving way for new hopes and aspirations in the journey ahead for Indian Cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, made a landmark announcement, appointing former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as the new head coach. Dravid will be replacing Ravi Shastri, whose term will come to and end after the ICC T20 World Cup. In a statement, Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of BCCI, congratulated Dravid and said that there was no better person than Rahul Dravid to head the Indian cricket team.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Rahul Dravid's appointment of head coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India. The former India captain will assume charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of BCCI in a statement congratulated Dravid, saying, "There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job."

He added, "Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The Board will soon make appointments of other coaching staff, who will support the Head Coach in jointly achieving our targets."

Rahul Dravid also opened up about his upcoming tenure as the head coach on Team India and said, "It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. " He added, " Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

