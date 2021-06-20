Jay Shah Lauds Indian Eves For Securing Hard-fought Draw Against England In One-off Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has come forward and lauded the Indian women's cricket team for securing a hard-fought draw in the one-off Test match against the England women's team at Bristol County Ground.

The odds were against Team India but the Mithali Raj-led side showed grit & determination in their second innings as the contest ended in a stalemate.

Jay Shah heaps praise on Indian eves

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauded the Indian eves for their never-say-die spirit and then gave special mention to the likes of Smirti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut and Taniya Bhatiya.

"I`m sure this will inspire Women in our country. Test Cricket at its best !!", Jay Shah added.

Indian eves secure a hard-fought draw

The Indian eves in their first innings were bundled out for just 231 in response to England's first innings total of 396/8 riding on stellar knocks from openers Smriti Mandhana (78), and, Shafali Verma (96) respectively as Heather Knight & Co. got a massive lead of 165 runs and decided to enforce the follow-on. Meanwhile, India in their second innings succeeded in making some impact as their first innings top-scorer Shafali Verma scored an impactful 63 and middle-order batter Deepti Sharma, who was promoted up the order chipped in with a handy 54.

However, just when it appeared like the Indian batting might suffer yet another dramatic collapse, the Indian eves found a new savior in the form of lower middle-order batter Sneh Rana as she scored an unbeaten 80. Sneh Rana was ably supported by wicket-keeper batter Taniya Bhatiya (44*) as the duo made the England bowlers toil hard for wickets. In the end, their efforts paid off and they helped the Indian eves secure a hard-fought draw as they finished the day at 344/8.

What made this victory even sweeter is the fact that the Indian women's team was playing a Test match for the first time after 2014.