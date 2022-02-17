BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said he had been eagerly waiting for Ranji Trophy to return and that a lot of effort has gone behind the scenes to get the first-class cricket back on track. Ranji Trophy, which is India's domestic first-class tournament, returned for the first time in two years on February 17. A total of 19 matches are taking place across the country to mark the opening day of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season.

"Have been eagerly waiting for this day as India Cricket's premier domestic tournament, the #RanjiTrophy returns. A lot of effort has gone behind the scenes to get our first-class cricket back on track, and it is now time to let red-ball take centre stage. Good luck, everyone," Jay Shah wrote in his tweet.

Have been eagerly waiting for this day as India Cricket's premier domestic tournament, the #RanjiTrophy returns. A lot of effort has gone behind the scenes to get our first class cricket back on track, and it is now time to let red-ball take centre stage.



Good luck, everyone 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 17, 2022

Ranji Trophy 2021-22

The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season was initially planned to be played from November 16 to February 19, however, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the BCCI opted to postpone the premier domestic tournament. The BCCI further postponed the season in January when the COVID-19 cases in India started rising rapidly. Finally, after a lot of criticism from former players and cricket pundits, the BCCI decided to hold the first phase of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season in February after a two-year-long hiatus.

The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season will be held in two phases due to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to begin in March-April and last until late May or early June. The first phase of the Ranji Trophy season will be played from February 17 to March 6 and the subsequent phase will be played from May 30 onwards as announced earlier. A total of 64 matches, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played across the two phases.

There are eight Elite groups, which consist of a total of four teams each in the fold. There is also one Plate group, consisting of six teams. Saurashtra, Baroda, Karnataka, Railways, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Delhi, Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Services, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu Kashmir are amongst the teams part of the eight elite groups.

Image: ANI/BCCI