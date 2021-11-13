Jay Shah Praises Mithali Raj On Khel Ratna, Calls Her Flagbearer Of Indian Women’s Cricket

Taking to Twitter Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has heaped praise for Mithali Raj, who became the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and called her the 'flagbearer' of the game.

"The flagbearer of Indian Women’s Cricket @BCCIWomen has added another feather to her cap. Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. We are proud of you" he wrote.

The flagbearer of Indian Women’s Cricket @BCCIWomen has added another feather to her cap.



Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/pvZrDHyYGo — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 13, 2021

Mithali Raj is considered one of the best women cricketers the game has ever seen and is synonymous with women’s cricket in India with many idolizing and aspiring to become like her. Mithali Raj made her India debut on June 26, 1999 and has the 2nd longest career with only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) having a longer career both across men’s and women’s cricket. No other cricketer has been active in international cricket for as long as 22 years. The player so far represented India in 12 Tests, 220 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

The 38-year-old legend of the game also holds several records including most matches as a captain, youngest player to score a century in ODI cricket, the youngest player to double century in Test cricket, 2nd highest for consecutive innings with a duck (74 innings), seven consecutive ODI half-centuries and many more.

Full List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Sunil Chhetri (Football) Mithali Raj (Cricket) P Sreejesh (Hockey) Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player) Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter) Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower) Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton) Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter) Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Image: PTI/ANI