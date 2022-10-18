Jay Shah Reveals BCCI's Firm Stance: India Won't Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

Following the conclusion of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting, BCCI secretary Jay Shah provided his verdict on the reports about Team India traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. As per ANI, Jay Shah denied any such claims and revealed the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2023

“We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.





Jay Shah also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Alongside his verdict on the Asia Cup 2023 venue after the 91st Annual General Meeting of BCCI, Shah also shed light on the venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

“The venue for the 2025 Championship Trophy is still to be decided, we will comment on that when it is decided. We are getting good earning from our Media rights. Our motive is domestic players should get more benefits as out earning are increasing,” Jah Shah added.

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match to take place on Sunday

The India vs Pakistan encounters are witnessed only in tournaments hosted by the ICC and ACC for a over a decade because of the geo-political tensions between the nations. India last traveled to Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup, while India last hosted Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2012. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.