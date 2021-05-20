Jay Shah Wins Fans Over By Confirming First-ever Indian Women's Pink-ball Test This Year

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has taken a massive leap as far as the future of women's cricket in India is concerned. As per the India cricket schedule 2021, India Women are set to play their first-ever pink ball Test against Australia Women later this year. Notably, this will be India Women's first Test against Australia Women since 2006 and the occasion will be all the more special with the introduction of the historic pink-ball Test.

India Women to play first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia later this year

The announcement of the India Women pink ball Test was made by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Thursday, Jay Shah said that it pleases him to announce that Indian Women will play their first pink-ball Test in Australia later this year. Notably, after successfully organizing men's first pink-ball Test in 2019 vs Bangladesh, Sourav Ganguly will in all probability, manage to organize women's first-ever pink-ball Test which is a landmark achievement in the veteran's stint as the BCCI President.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

The schedule for the India Women pink ball Test hasn't been announced yet. However, if reports are anything to go by, India Women vs Australia Women 2021 series is planned for mid-September. Besides the solitary Test, the India Women vs Australia Women 2021 series comprises T20I and ODI games.

Meanwhile, India Women's upcoming challenge will be against England Women. They are currently under quarantine in Mumbai along with the men's team. After serving the mandatory quarantine, the Indian women's cricket team will travel with the men's team to England on a charter flight on June 2.

According to the India cricket schedule 2021, Virat Kohli's men are slated to play the World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series against England. On the other hand, the women’s team will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Test against England which will be played from June 16-20 will be India Women's first Test in seven years. Moreover, it will also help them prepare for the historic pink-ball Test in Australia. The three India Women vs England Women ODIs will be played on June June 27, 20 and July 3 whereas the T20I matches will be played on July 9, 11 and 15.

