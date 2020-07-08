Jay Shah Wishes 'most Dynamic & Visionary Captain' Sourav Ganguly On BCCI Chief's Birthday

Cricket administrator Jay Shah extended birthday wishes to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as the former skipper turned 48 years old on Wednesday and hailed him as a great dynamic & visionary skipper. Jay Shah said that it was an immense pleasure for him to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Jay Shah took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Sourav Ganguly.

'Dynamic and visionary skipper'

Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020

Cricketers extend wishes to Sourav Ganguly on his birthday

From calling the southpaw a fine batsman to terming him as an outstanding captain, former cricketer & teammate Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Sourav Ganguly as the ex-Indian skipper turned 49 years old on Wednesday. Turning the clock back, Kaif shared Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony after India beat England in 2002 and extended his birthday wishes to the BCCI President. Addressing Dada as his 'favourite mentor and captain', Kaif took a sly dig at Sourav Ganguly for the iconic shirtless celebration.

Former and current cricketers took to social media to extend their wishes to Sourav Ganguly as the 'Prince of Kolkata' turned 49 on Wednesday. Former Test specialist VVS Laxman wished more success as he extended his greetings and wishes to Ganguly. Spinner Pragyan Ojha hailed Ganguly's efforts -- from captain to administrator to make Indian cricket consistently better. Team India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Ganguly as an inspiration and wished the BCCI President success in the future.

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Dada ko Janamdin ki bahut badhai.

The only time he blinked his eye was when dancing down the track while hitting spinners for a 6, varna never. Eternally grateful for his support in initial days. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/U7k0Q9paJI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020

