Jayasuriya Wishes India On Independence Day: 'Special Thanks For Being Such A Good Friend'

Wishes on India’s 76th Independence Day have been pouring in on all platforms, from across the world, since Monday morning. As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya put out a wholesome message for his Indian friends on Twitter.

The 53-year-old cricketing legend enjoys a massive fan base in India and has been vocal about New Delhi’s support for Sri Lanka, which is currently fighting its worst-ever economic crisis.

'Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka'

On Monday, Jayasuriya took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A happy 75th Independence Day to all my friends in India and all over the world. Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka during our time of need (sic)”. He also shared a video in the tweet, where the cricketer said, “Hi I am Sanath Jayasuriya, I would like to wish all my Indian friends, Happy Independence Day”.



A happy 75th Independence Day to all my friends in India and all over the world. Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka during our time of need @IndiainSL pic.twitter.com/geQBF4uOtC — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 15, 2022

Sanath Jayasuriya becomes tourism ambassador of Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention that while the island nation continues to fight an unprecedented economic crisis, Jayasuriya became the tourism ambassador of Sri Lanka. Revealing his thoughts after being selected for the position, Jayasuriya tweeted, “Since more than 3 million Sri Lankans livelihood depends on tourism & It's probably the fastest way we can come out of the economic quagmire we are in I accepted an honorary post as tourism ambassador. I invite all Sri Lankans both here & abroad to help promote our motherland (sic)”.

Since more than 3 million Sri Lankans livelihood depends on tourism & It's probably the fastest way we can come out of the economic quagmire we are in I accepted an honorary post as tourism ambassador. I invite all Sri Lankans both here & abroad to help promote our mother land pic.twitter.com/JaxR4bjEbU — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 5, 2022

Last week, the former cricketer met the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to discuss the strengthening of ties between both nations. “#SriLanka's newly-appointed tourism brand Ambassador, cricket legend @Sanath07 met High Commissioner today. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between the people of India and Sri Lanka and promoting tourism as an instrument for economic recovery (sic),” the Indian High Commission tweeted.

#SriLanka's newly-appointed tourism brand Ambassador, cricket legend @Sanath07 met High Commissioner today. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between the people of 🇮🇳 and 🇱🇰 and promoting tourism as an instrument for economic recovery . pic.twitter.com/25qKxQSEtX — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 8, 2022

At the same time, replying to the tweet, Jayasuriya said, “Special thank you to His excellency Gopal Baglay for graciously agreeing to see me. We will concentrate on promoting the Ramayana trail to Indian tourist (sic)”.