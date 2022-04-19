Jayawardene Condemns Sri Lankan Police Firing On Protestors; Asks 'Is This Democracy?'

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena slammed and condemned the open firing carried out by the Sri Lankan police against a group of people who were protesting against new fuel price increases on Tuesday. As a result of the shooting, one was killed, and 10 others were injured. According to AP, this is the first shooting carried out by the security forces during weeks of demonstrations over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Mahela Jayawardena slams Sri Lankan police for open firing

Legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardena believes that the police must be ashamed of themselves for open firing on protestors as he questioned where was the democracy and if this was the law of the land. The 44-year-old believes that even if the people were 'violent and damaging public property,' they could be arrested but under no circumstances should they have been shot.

If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Who ever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you…😡😡 https://t.co/ufh4ETowsk — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

Police confirm they shot at Sri Lankan protestors in Rambukkana

As per AP, the Sri Lankan police confirmed that they shot at the protesters in Rambukkana, 90 kilometres (55 miles) northeast of Colombo, the capital. Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said the demonstrators were blocking railway tracks and roads and had ignored police warnings to disperse.

Dr Mihiri Priyangani of the government hospital in Kegalle said 11 people were brought in with suspected gunshot wounds, and one had died. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly 7 billion US dollars of its total 25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year.

A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks the money to buy imported goods. As a result, people have endured months of shortages of essentials such as food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available. Fuel prices have risen several times in recent months, resulting in sharp increases in transport costs and prices of other essentials. There was another round of increases at midnight on Monday. Thousands of protesters continued to occupy the entrance to the president’s office for an 11th day on Tuesday, blaming him for the economic crisis.