Jayawardene Hits Back At BAN Team Director's 'no World-class Bowlers In SL Squad' Claim

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours of Thursday and lashed out at Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud for his controversial remarks against the Sri Lankan team. Referring to Mahmud’s comments about Sri Lanka having no world-class bowlers on their side, Jayawardene said it’s high time the Lankan bowlers show, who they are on the field. Jayawardene put out the tweet ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 match.

'Time for Sri Lanka bowlers to show the class': Mahela Jayawardene

“Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field,” Jayawardene wrote on Twitter. This comes after the Bangladesh team director made controversial remarks about Sri Lankan bowlers during a pre-match press conference ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Mahmud’s thoughts were a reaction to a statement made by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, where he said the Bangladesh squad has only two world-class bowlers, compared to that of Afghanistan.

Bangladesh coach Khalel Mahmud's controversial remarks

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, replying to the Lankan captain’s views in the press conference, Khaled Mahmud said, “I don't know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely, Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don't see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don't even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game."

Prior to the comments made by Mahmud, Shanaka had mentioned in his comments after the match against Afghanistan that, except for Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh have no other world-class bowler. Afghanistan have won both their Group B matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and have already qualified for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

“Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack," Shanaka had said. "We know Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] is a good bowler. Shakib [al Hasan] is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent,” the skipper added. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will now clash in a knockout game on Thursday, in a bid to seal their spot in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.