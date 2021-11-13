Jaydev Unadkat Denies Taking Jibe At Anyone Over Recent Videos; 'I Am Happy, I Showed Off'

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and tweeted a long message clarifying his intention behind uploading the clips from his recent performance in Indian domestic cricket. The 30-year-old pacer had earlier posted videos of himself dismissing batters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. As he uploaded the videos, he received heavy backlash from the cricket fans as they speculated about what Unadkat wanted to prove by putting out the videos.

The videos tweeted by Jaydev Unadkat-

Just another pace bowler who can bat.. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FlIEns2JB6 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 12, 2021

In response to the comments, Unadkat put out a series of tweets explaining his part. Explaining his motive, Unadkat said that uploading the videos of his recent endeavours in a domestic series that wasn’t telecasted, doesn’t imply that he wanted to take a jibe at anyone or any player.

Adding he takes pride in what he did for the team, Unadkat said, “I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?)”. He earlier received backlash from netizens who alleged that he was taking a jibe at the Indian selectors for snubbing him for the New Zealand series

Unadkat then put out another tweet saying things should be taken in a positive way and people should have mutual respect for everyone who has reached to the higher levels of the sport. In conclusion of his message, the pacer said, “Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not!”.

By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?) — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 13, 2021

Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not! 🙌🏼 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 13, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat made his international debut in 2010

Unadkat made his international debut for India in 2010 and has played one Test, seven ODIs, and 10 T20Is for the national team so far. However, due to his lack of consistency, the pacer doesn’t get too many opportunities at the international level. He last represented India during the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2018. He has a total of 22 wickets in his international career so far. His poor form was witnessed while playing for Rajasthan Royals during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League(IPL), as the pacer returned from the tournament after dismissing batters just on four occasions in a total of six matches.

However, he is currently leading Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament where he's picked 9 wickets from 5 games so far at an average of 14.66.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November, 2021.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)