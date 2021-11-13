Last Updated:

Jaydev Unadkat Denies Taking Jibe At Anyone Over Recent Videos; 'I Am Happy, I Showed Off'

Jaydev Unadkat has clarified on Twitter that he wasn't taking a jibe at anyone by recently posting a video of his performance from a domestic cricket match.

Jaydev Unadkat

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)


Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and tweeted a long message clarifying his intention behind uploading the clips from his recent performance in Indian domestic cricket. The 30-year-old pacer had earlier posted videos of himself dismissing batters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. As he uploaded the videos, he received heavy backlash from the cricket fans as they speculated about what Unadkat wanted to prove by putting out the videos.

The videos tweeted by Jaydev Unadkat-

In response to the comments, Unadkat put out a series of tweets explaining his part. Explaining his motive, Unadkat said that uploading the videos of his recent endeavours in a domestic series that wasn’t telecasted, doesn’t imply that he wanted to take a jibe at anyone or any player.

Adding he takes pride in what he did for the team, Unadkat said, “I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?)”. He earlier received backlash from netizens who alleged that he was taking a jibe at the Indian selectors for snubbing him for the New Zealand series

Unadkat then put out another tweet saying things should be taken in a positive way and people should have mutual respect for everyone who has reached to the higher levels of the sport. In conclusion of his message, the pacer said, “Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not!”.

Jaydev Unadkat made his international debut in 2010

Unadkat made his international debut for India in 2010 and has played one Test, seven ODIs, and 10 T20Is for the national team so far. However, due to his lack of consistency, the pacer doesn’t get too many opportunities at the international level. He last represented India during the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2018. He has a total of 22 wickets in his international career so far. His poor form was witnessed while playing for Rajasthan Royals during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League(IPL), as the pacer returned from the tournament after dismissing batters just on four occasions in a total of six matches.

However, he is currently leading Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament where he's picked 9 wickets from 5 games so far at an average of 14.66.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November, 2021.  

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

