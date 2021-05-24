Jaydev Unadkat Expresses Disappointment Over Exclusion From Test Squad, Says 'I'm At Peak'

Saurashtra cricketer Jaydev Unadkat, who has been bowling exceptionally well in the domestic circuit for the past couple of years, has expressed disappointment over his exclusion from India's Test squad. Unadkat, while speaking to Sportstar, said his exclusion from the team is very disappointing for him because of the form he is currently in. The 30-year-old said that he feels he is at the peak of his form and that he deserved a place in the Test squad that will be travelling to England next month.

Unadkat said that his exclusion from the Australian tour was understandable because of his average IPL 2020 performance and on top of that everyone was fit in the main squad. Unadkat, however, added that he deserved a chance later on in the series after several key players were ruled out. He said "looking at those who got chances, I felt I deserved one". The Saurashtra cricketer said that he performed well in domestic cricket and was hoping for a call-up in the Test squad. He further highlighted how the opportunities have become scarce amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but also acknowledged that it has grown at the same time, given the number of players being picked for every series due to restrictions.

Unadkat, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), made his international debut in 2010. He has played just one Test match for team India, which came against South Africa in December 2010. Unadkat has played seven ODIs for India. He picked up eight wickets in the five-match ODI series against West Indies in 2013, however, the pacer went wicketless in the two ODIs that he played later the same year, which saws him being dropped from the white-ball team as well. Unadkat picked up 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy to help his team win the title.

India's squad for tour of England

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

