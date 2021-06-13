Jaydev Unadkat Goes On 'social Media Detox Mode' After Being Axed; Thanks Fans For Support

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has expressed his disappointment after not being included in the Indian team for the upcoming away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka series and while many uncapped players were included in it, there was no sign of Jaydev Unadkat. While emerging pacer, as well as Jaydev Unadkat's Rajasthan Royals team-mate and junior Chetan Sakariya, was selected, the former was ignored by the selectors.

Jaydev Unadkat Twitter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaydev Unadkat issued a statement that he will not cry over spilled milk and instead will work even harder and have a 'never say die' attitude.

"I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the gameplay with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself. And above everything else, that never-say-die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself stayed with me! When I was young, some labeled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town. Slowly, their perception changed. And that's cos I changed. I matured. The highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without this sport. This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!", wrote Jaydev Unadkat in his note.

"At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I've fortunately gathered, I am only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end (and that's not gonna be soon, sure!). May be that could be taken as being soft, but then, I'll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I am out there on the field," the Rajashtan Royals pacer added.

"I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus more on my game and work even harder. Until then, social-media detox mode on!" he further added.

India vs Sri Lanka

India is set to tour the island nation for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India's second-string side whereas, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy.

Jaydev Unadkat stats

Jaydev Unadkat, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had made his international debut in 2010. He has played just one Test match for Team India, which came against South Africa in December 2010. Unadkat has played seven ODIs since then and has picked up eight wickets. His eight wickets came against West Indies during a five-match ODI series in 2013. However, the pacer went wicketless in the two ODIs that he played later the same year, which saws him being dropped from the white-ball team as well.

Jaydev Unadkat domestic career

Jaydev Unadkat Unadkat picked up 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy and led Saurashtra to their maiden title.