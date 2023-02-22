Jaydev Unadkat Praises Former Indian Pacer After Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Success

Irfan Pathan might have retired from cricket but the former Indian pacer is still being viewed as one of the most iconic pace bowlers of recent times. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat seems to be an avid admirer of the bowler as he took to Twitter to express his admiration for the 38-year-old cricketer. While replying to a congratulatory message by Pathan, Unadkat revealed Pathan has been an inspiration for the left-arm fast bowler.

Jaydev Unadkat revealed his inspiration

Unadkat was released by BCCI from the Indian Test squad and it proved to be a big boost for Saurashtra as they defeated Bengal pretty convincingly in the Ranji Trophy final. Unadkat led from the front as he picked up nine wickets to demolish their opponent as his side went on to register a massive nine-wicket victory in the penultimate clash.

As BCCI put out a congratulatory tweet following Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy triumph, Pathan took his time to congratulate the whole team. Unadkat was quick to repy as he wrote, "Thank you Irfan bhai! Like I always say, thank you for being an inspiration all through the journey."

Check out the tweet below:

Congratulations Saurashtra cricket for being consistent in Ranjit trophy for last few year and winning the trophy again. Well done @JUnadkat 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2023

Thank you Irfan bhai! Like I always say, thank you for being an inspiration all through the journey..🫡🤗 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 21, 2023

Unadkat is also a part of both Test and ODI squad against Australia.

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.