Jaydev Unadkat Says Kumar Sangakkara Asked Him To Start Afresh In IPL 2021

Saurashtra cricketer Jaydev Unadkat said his Rajasthan Royals (RR) boss Kumar Sangakkara wanted him to start fresh this season, saying the management wanted more wickets from him in the powerplays. Unadkat, who recently suffered a snub from the Indian Test squad despite incredible performance in the domestic circuit, said his IPL team management wanted him to start afresh. The 30-year-old said they wanted more wickets from him with the new ball, adding "I delivered on the front whenever I got a chance to play".

Unadkat was first bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018, a year after he picked up 24 wickets in a single season. Unadkat went for a whopping Rs. 11.50 crore, which was the highest bid of that time for a domestic player. However, the pacer failed to live up to the price as he has taken only 25 wickets since then for his team in the IPL. Unadkat was released by Rajasthan before IPL 2020 and was bought back for Rs. 3 crore.

Just recently, Unadkat had expressed his disappointment over exclusion from the Indian Test squad despite giving some good performances in the Ranji Trophy. Unadkat said he is currently at the peak of his form, adding "I deserved a place in the squad". Unadkat said his exclusion from the Australia tour was understandable given his average performance in IPL 2020. However, the Saurashtra pacer added he deserved a chance later on in the series when the team was struggling to put on a fit side to play against the Kangaroos. Unadkat single-handedly helped his team lift the title after a long drought in Ranji cricket.

Unadkat's India career

Unadkat, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had made his international debut in 2010. He has played just one Test match for Team India, which came against South Africa in December 2010. Unadkat has played seven ODIs since then and has picked up eight wickets. His eight wickets came against West Indies during a five-match ODI series in 2013. However, the pacer went wicketless in the two ODIs that he played later the same year, which saws him being dropped from the white-ball team as well. Unadkat picked up 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy to help his team win the title.

(Image Credit: JaydevUnadkat/Twitter)

