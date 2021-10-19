Jemimah Rodrigues Grooves To 'In Da Getto' Reel With Smriti Mandhana And Team; WATCH

India Women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues took to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, and uploaded a video of her grooving to the viral track- ‘In Da Getto’ along with fellow teammates Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, and the Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Rodrigues captioned the video by saying that the cricketer tried the ‘In Da Getto’ real with the entire gang. All the above-mentioned players are currently playing for their respective franchises in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

The Instagram reel posted on Tuesday received much appreciation from the cricket fans as well as other members of the India Women’s cricket team. Indian player Harleen Deol took to the comments section and termed the video as a cute one and welcomed Harmanpreet Kaur to the gang. Rodrigues often posts reels on her Instagram handle with the Indian cricketers, however, they were joined by the T20I captain for the first time. Meanwhile, a user praised Rodrigues for making Smriti Mandhana dance and added that Rodrigues could add this achievement to her CV now.

Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Instagram reel here

Jemimah Rodrigues made her WBBL debut for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2021 season. Along with Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur too joined the Renegades side ahead of the current season. In the single match, they have played so far, Rodrigues top-scored for the team by scoring 33 runs during the match no. 2 of WBBL 2021, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur scored 24 runs off 19 balls and won the match for her team against Hobart Hurricanes.

On the other hand, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was signed by the defending WBBL champions Sydney Thunder ahead of the tournament. She earlier played for the Brisbane Heat, however, in her debut match for the Thunder against the Adelaide Strikers, she had an average outing, as she returned to the pavilion after scoring just four runs. Radha Yadhav, meanwhile, made headlines during her second WBBL match with Sydney Sixers against Hobart Hurricanes by taking a stunning one-handed catch. She also chipped in with two important wickets as Sixers went on to win the match. Poonam Yadav was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes for the 2021 season and is yet to make her debut.

Image: Instagram/@jemimahrodrigues