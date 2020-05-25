Jemimah Rodrigues' 'Sunday Mashup' Video Posted By BCCI Wins Fans Over: Watch

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has brought worldwide international cricketing assignments to a standstill. As India lockdown continues to remain in effect, even Indian cricketers are currently homebound, waiting for the action to resume. However, Indian women's player Jemimah Rodrigues seems to have put her focus on entertaining fans with her vocal skills as she recently performed a musical note at home.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana: Team Needs To Be Left Alone, Time To Introspect

Jemimah Rodrigues Sunday Mashup: BCCI shares video

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special ‘Jemimah Rodrigues Sunday Mashup’ video on their social media accounts. While BCCI Women Twitter originally uploaded the video earlier on the same day with the caption “Get ready to be mesmerised” by Jemimah Rodrigues, it was the BCCI who termed her musical performance as the “Jemimah Rodrigues Sunday Mashup”.

In the video, Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen singing some popular Bollywood songs while playing ukulele. The 19-year old resonated to the melodies of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Mein', 'Hai Aapnaa Dil Toh Aawaara' and 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge' in a 1:50 minute video.

Jemimah Rodrigues Sunday Mashup as shared by BCCI, watch video

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues Play Bollywood Classics In Jam Session; Watch Video

Jemimah Rodrigues dance performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Jemimah Rodrigues is quite known for having a fun-loving personality. Even during the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, she was spotted busting some dance moves with an off-duty security guard of the stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) themselves acknowledged the video and shared a 19-second clip of the same on YouTube.

Jemimah Rodrigues busts moves with an off-duty security guard, watch video

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana’s YouTube chat show

In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Jemimah Rodrigues also spoke about a YouTube chat show ‘Double Trouble with Smriti & Jemi’ which she launched with her Indian women teammate Smriti Mandhana. The two cricketers started the series during the ongoing lockdown itself where they invite popular Indian sporting personalities for a chat. Indian men’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was one of the earliest guests invited in the series as he appeared on the second episode.

Rohit Sharma on ‘Double Trouble with Smriti & Jemi’, watch video

Also Read | IPL With 5-6 Teams Will Be Great For Women's Cricket, Feels Smriti Mandhana

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Motivational Advice On First Meeting Made Huge Impact On Me: Smriti Mandhana