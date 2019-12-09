JER Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Jersey will take on Kenya in Match No.10 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B 2019 on Monday, December 9 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. The match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Jersey have had a disappointing start to the tournament as they managed to win only 1 game out of the 3 they have played. They beat Italy by 122 runs to register their first win in the tournament after two successive defeats against Uganda and Hong Kong. This is a must-win game for them in order to stay alive in the contest.

On the other hand, the story has not been great for Kenya either. The situation of both the teams make it a crucial tie for both the sides to keep their hopes in the tournament alive. Kenya’s last match was against Uganda. In that match, Uganda won by three wickets with four balls remaining. In their first match against Italy, the latter registered an easy four-wicket win over the African nation.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

JER vs KEN squads

Jersey Squad: Charles Perchard (Captain), Jake Dunford (Wicket-keeper) Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Nick Greenwood.

Kenya Squad: Collins Obuya (Captain), Irfan Karim (Wicket-keeepr), Dhiren Gondaria, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngolche, Naman Patel, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch.

JER vs KEN Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jake Dunford

Batsmen: Rakep Patel (Captain), Rushab Patel, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner

Bowlers: Jadhavji Bhimji, Lameck Onyango, Julius Sumerauer

All-rounders: Collins Obuya (Vice-Captain), Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens

Kenya start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

