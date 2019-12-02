JER Vs UGA Dream11 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

Jersey will face Uganda in the 1st match of the Jersey tour of Oman. The match which will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday, December 2 at 11:00 AM IST. Charles Perchard will captain Jersey and Brian Masaba will lead Uganda. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

JER vs UGA Squads

Jersey:

Charles Perchard (captain), Jake Dunford (wicketkeeper), Daniel Birrell, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, and Nat Winkins.

Uganda:

Brian Masaba (captain/wicketkeeper), Fred Achelam, Richard Agamiire, Bilal Hassun, Roger Mukasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Shahzad Ukani, Charles Waiswa, and Kenneth Waiswa.

JER vs UGA Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Arnold Otwani

Batsmen: Corey Bisson, Nick Greenwood (vice-captain), Jonty Jenner

All-Rounders: Brian Masaba (captain), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dominic Blampied

Bowlers: Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Elliot Miles

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

JER vs UGA Dream11 prediction and form guide

Jersey's last match was at the ICC World T20 Qualifiers at Abu Dhabi where they played Oman. They ended up winning the match by 14 runs. Their best batsmen were Nick Ferraby and Nick Greenwood. Their best bowlers were Dominic Blampied and Elliot Miles.

Uganda's last completed match was at the ICC World T20 Africa Region Final where they met Ghana. Uganda won that match by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were Riazat Ali Shah and Deusdedit Muhumuza. Their best bowling performances came from Henry Ssenyondo with three wickets and Brian Masaba with two wickets.

Jersey start the game as favourites.

