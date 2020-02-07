Where Is Jesse Ryder? What Happened To The New Zealand Power-hitter?

There was a time when the New Zealand team were considered as one of the most dangerous sides in international cricket. The Kiwis had a team that could really take on any opposition. Among those cricketers, there was one player who was a threat for the opposition bowlers. His name is Jesse Ryder. The explosive left-handed batsman was capable of dismantling any bowling attack with his wide range of strokes. Unfortunately for him, his troubles off the field and his deteriorating health brought down the curtains on his career.

Also Read: BBL: Marcus Stoinis And Nick Larkin Comically Collide During Stars Vs Thunder Match

Where is Jesse Ryder now? His early career

Jesse Ryder opened the batting for New Zealand. He made his debut in February 2008 against England. Jesse Ryder made an impact in his second One-Day International (ODI) itself. He impressed everyone by scoring an unbeaten 79 from 62 balls. Apart from his on-field exploits, he had a terrible life off the field. The cricketer was involved in bar incidents twice and he ended up breaking his hand once. He was attacked outside a bar in Christchurch in 2013.

Where is Jesse Ryder now? Near-death brawl incident

Jesse Ryder's life off the field has been extremely controversial. Jesse Ryder has also been accused of late-night drinking and of verbally abusing his team manager. He also had a near-death experience which almost ended his life. The reports stated that Ryder had got into an altercation with four men. After that, a brawl ensued which escalated from the bar to the parking lot of a restaurant across the street. Later, two men were charged with assault on Ryder.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Ross Taylor For Repeating The Same Mistake Over And Over

Where is Jesse Ryder now? Current scenario

Currently, there is no news about the Kiwi cricketer. He was last seen as the player-coach of Napier Technical Old Boys. Even though Jesse Ryder didn’t announce his official retirement, he kept himself out of international matches for the period of 2012-2014. He cited injury and some other personal reasons for the same.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Match Details

Where is Jesse Ryder now? Career with Black Caps and stint in the IPL

In his international career, Jesse Ryder has scored 1269 runs with 3 centuries and 6 fifties in 18 Tests at an average of around 41. He also represented Kiwi team in 48 ODIs, scoring 1362 runs with 3 hundred and 6 fifties at an average of around 33. In 2009, Ryder was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for US$ 160,000. In 2011, he was picked by Pune Warriors India. He was supposed to play for Delhi Daredevils in the 2013 season, but the bar attack ruled him out.

Also Read: India U19 World Cup-winning Captains: From Virat Kohli To Unmukt Chand, Where Are They Now