JHA Vs ODS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Preview

Jharkhand (JHA) will go up against Odisha (ODS) in the upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday, January 16 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here's a look at our JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction, probable JHA vs ODS playing 11 and JHA vs ODS Dream11 team.

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction and preview

Jharkhand are currently at the fourth spot of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B standings with four points. Ishan Kishan and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two. Odisha, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.

JHA vs ODS live: JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: JHA vs ODS Dream11 team, squad list

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: Jharkhand squad

Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sonu Singh, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: Odisha squad

Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Pratik Das, Subhranshu Senapati(c), Rajesh Dhuper(w), Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Gourav Choudhury

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: JHA vs ODS Dream11 team, top picks

Jharkhand: Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem

Odisha: Biplab Samantray, Aditya Rout, Rajesh Mohanty

JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction: JHA vs ODS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Biplab Samantray, Shantanu Mishra, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Tiwary

All-Rounders: Aditya Rout, Suryakant Pradhan, Anukul Roy

Bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rajesh Mohanty

JHA vs ODS live: JHA vs ODS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Jharkhand will come out on top in this contest.

WATCH: Suraj Kumar completes a tumbling catch 👌👌



The Jharkhand fielder kept his eyes on the ball and held onto a fine catch to dismiss Kaif Ahmad. #JHAvBEN #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Video 👉 https://t.co/I43Q3x3VGY pic.twitter.com/40IA9yAHAP — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2021

Note: The JHA vs ODS match prediction and JHA vs ODS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JHA vs ODS Dream11 team and JHA vs ODS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

