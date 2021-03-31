JHA-W Vs AND-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Senior Women's ODI Trophy Semifinal 1 Preview

The Andhra Women will take on the Jharkhand Women in the 1st semi-final match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on April 1, 2021. Here is our JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 prediction, JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 team, JHA-W vs AND-W playing 11 and JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 top picks.

Jharkhand Women had a fantastic league stage campaign in which the team won four matches with the only loss coming versus Hyderabad. After convincing wins versus Odisha, Tripura and Gujarat, they lost to Hyderabad by 27 runs but bounced back to win the final league match versus Chhattisgarh by 5 wickets. In the quarterfinal encounter, Jharkhand Women faced Karnataka Women and managed to beat them by 20 runs.

Andhra Women also had a great league stage starting with a 2-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh, following which they beat Chandigarh by a 5-wicket margin. In their next match, they crushed Rajasthan by 48 runs, Maharashtra by 45 runs and Goa by 103 runs. In the quarterfinal match, Andhra Women defeated Vidarbha by 49 runs to enter the semi-final.

JHA-W: Arti, Anamika Kumari, Anjali, Ashwani,Devyani, Israni, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka, Rashmi , Ritu, Urmila Kumari ,Khushbu Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sulekha, Ruma, Monika, Niharika, Durga Murmu, Pinky, Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sunita, Indrani Roy, Sonia

AND-W: N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya, K Jyothi, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu

As per our JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 prediction, JHA-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The JHA-W vs AND-W match prediction and JHA-W vs AND-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 team and JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

