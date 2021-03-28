JHA-W Vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Senior Women's ODI Trophy Quarterfinal 1 Preview

The Jharkhand Women will take on the Karnataka Women in the 1st quarterfinal match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on March 29, 2021. Here is our JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 prediction, JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 team, JHA-W vs KAR-W playing 11 and JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 top picks.

Jharkhand Women will be coming into the match on the back of a great league stage campaign. Out of the five matches, the team won four matches with the only loss coming versus Hyderabad. They started their campaign with three straight wins versus Odisha, Tripura and Gujarat. They won the first three matches by 5 wickets, 69 runs and 6 wickets. They lost to Hyderabad by 27 runs but bounced back to win the final league match versus Chhattisgarh by 5 wickets.

Karnataka also won four matches and lost one match during the league campaign and will look to do well in the quarterfinal stage. They started their campaign by registering 4 wicket win versus Delhi. They win their next three matches versus Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Himachal which they won by 9 wickets, 86 runs and 4 wickets respectively. Their winning run was ended by Vidarbha who won the match by 4 runs. This match should be an exciting contest with a place in the semi-final at stake.

JHA-W : Arti, Anamika Kumari, Anjali, Ashwani,Devyani, Israni, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka, Rashmi , Ritu, Urmila Kumari ,Khushbu Kumari , Priti Kumari , Sulekha, Ruma ,Monika , Niharika, Durga Murmu, Pinky, Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sunita, Indrani Roy, Sonia

KAR-W: Roshni Kiran, D Vrinda, G Divya, M Sowmya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha, C Prathyusha, Pushpa K, Prerana G R, Mithila Vinod, Sahana S Pawar, Sanjana Batni, S Shubha, Pooja D, Pooja Kumar M, Vanitha V R, Akanksha Kohli, Rameshwari, Rakshitha K, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shishira A Gowda, Chandu V, Anagha M, Chandasi K, Niki Prasad

Veda Krishnamurthy

Niki Prasad

Priti Kumar

Durga Murmu

As per our JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 prediction, KAR-W will come out on top in this contest.

