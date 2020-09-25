Jharkhand Premier League T20 Points Table, Remaining Matches And Timings

The ongoing Jharkhand Premier League T20 (JPL T20) 2020 season launched on September 15 with a match between Ranchi Raiders and Singhbhum Strikers. Since then, 21 matches have been contested in the tournament so far. Dhanbad Dynamos are currently at the top of the points table. Here is a look at various Jharkhand Premier League T20 updates like JPL T20 points table, JPL T20 schedule, JPL T20 match timings and JPL T20 live streaming details.

Here are some of the pictures from the 16th Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Singhbhum Strikers and Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Jamshedpur Jugglers won by 1 Run (DLS). pic.twitter.com/rt4kXGNmnh — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 22, 2020

Jharkhand Premier League T20: Updated JPL T20 points table

After 21 Jharkhand Premier League T20 2020 matches, Dhanbad Dynamos are at the top of the JPL T20 points table while Jamshedpur Jugglers are at the bottom. Here is an updated look at the JPL T20 points table, as of Friday, September 25, prior to the Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils game.

Pos. Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Dhanbad Dynamos 7 5 2 10 2 Bokaro Blasters 6 4 2 8 3 Dumka Daredevils 6 4 2 8 4 Ranchi Raiders 7 3 4 6 5 Singhbhum Strikers 8 3 5 6 6 Jamshedpur Jugglers 8 2 6 4

Jharkhand Premier League T20: JPL T20 schedule

Bokaro Blasters is currently facing Dumka Daredevils in the 22nd match of the Jharkhand Premier League T20. The double round-robin fixtures will conclude on September 29 and they will be followed by the knock-out stage. Here is a look at the JPL T20 schedule for remaining matches of the tournament.

September 26: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 26: Singhbhum Strikers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 27: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

September 27: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

September 28: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 28: Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers

September 29: Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils

Jharkhand Premier League T20: JPL T20 match timings and JPL T20 live streaming details

For JPL T20 live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the FanCode app. Dream Sports' content aggregator platform FanCode has the exclusive rights for the JPL T20 live streaming in India. There is no scheduled telecast of Jharkhand Premier League T20 for the television audience. For JPL T20 match timings, fans can catch the action at 9:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST every match day. For Jharkhand Premier League T20 live scores updates, one can visit the social media handles of JSCA.

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter