Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies Vs Blossoms Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 is all set to continue with Match No. 2 on Sunday, February 14 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The upcoming match will see the Dumka Daisies Women taking on the Bokaro Blossoms Women. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 2:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming details, how to watch Daisies vs Blossoms live in India and where to catch Daisies vs Blossoms live scores.

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 live: Tournament preview ahead of Daisies vs Blossoms

The ongoing first edition of the Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 season premiered on February 14 and will conclude on February 25 with the final. A total of five Jharkhand-based women teams are participating in the tournament who will compete against each other in a double round-robin format. All matches will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The upcoming Daisies vs Blossoms match is the first fixture for both teams in the ongoing T20 event.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 live: Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming details

The Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the Fancode app. For Daisies vs Blossoms live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Great Performance by the Boys Today !!!



Jharkhand Won by 51 Runs against Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.



Here's the Scorecard: https://t.co/3P2X44jEwN — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) January 14, 2021

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Daisies vs Blossoms

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy live: Pitch report ahead of Daisies vs Blossoms

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 149 in the last seven matches played there. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, considering the chasing teams have won five of the overall seven matches played at the stadium.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 live: Daisies vs Blossoms squads

Here is a look at the Daisies vs Blossoms squads for the upcoming match.

Daisies vs Blossoms: Daisies squad

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Mamta Paswan and Shampi Kumari.

Daisies vs Blossoms: Blossoms squad

Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw and Pallavi Bhardwaj.

Daisies vs Blossoms prediction

As per our Daisies vs Blossoms prediction and analysis, the Dumka Daisies Women are favourites to win the match.

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Image source: JSCA Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.