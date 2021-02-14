Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses Vs Daffodils Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women will take on the Dhanbad Daffodils Women in the inaugural match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi on February 14, 2021. Here are the Roses vs Daffodils live streaming details, how to watch Roses vs Daffodils live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

#WeAreJSCA

Here are some of the Glimpses from yesterday's ceremony. In our move towards clean energy and healthy Jharkhand, A Solar energy Facility, C3 Fitness Hub & The Uptown Cafe has been established & were inaugurated by our Hon'ble CM @HemantSorenJMM alongside our @msdhoni. pic.twitter.com/U8uiQ94UmK — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) January 23, 2020

Jharkhand Women's T20 2021: Roses vs Daffodils preview

Through the pandemic, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has proven to be the leading organiser of domestic cricket tournaments for both Men and Women. After the successful completion of various T20 tournaments, the JCSA has once again taken up the mantle of providing their female cricketers with some match time. The body will organise the Jharkhand Women's T20 league 2021 starting from February 14.

The league will see five teams — Bokaro Blossoms, Dhanbad Daffodils, Dumka Daisies, Jamshedpur Jasmines, and Ranchi Roses — play each other in a double round-robin format. The two leading teams at the end of the 20 matches will play the finals on February 25 at Ranchi. The entire league will be played under bio-secure conditions and will be open to players registered with the JSCA. The women will receive no match fees for the tournament.

Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 live in India: Roses vs Daffodils squads

Ranchi Roses Women squad: Nidhi Buley, Durga Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Heena Anis, Monika Murmu, Israni Soren, Ila Khan, Kumari Abha

Dhanbad Daffodils Women squad: Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Arti Kumari

Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 live in India: Roses vs Daffodils live streaming details

The Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament 2021 will not be televised live in India. According to various media reports, fans can access the Roses vs Daffodils live streaming in India on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website, however, according to the FanCode page, this may not be the case. The Roses vs Daffodils live scores and updates should be available on the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's social media handles and websites starting on February 14.

Jharkhand Women's T20 2021: Roses vs Daffodils pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the JSCA Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one with something on offer for both batters and bowlers. Accuweather predicts no rain for the match on Sunday. The temperature in Ranchi is expected to be at around 25°C with low humidity and no cloud cover, making things difficult for the pacers.

