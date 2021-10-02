Jhulan Goswami Becomes 3rd Indian Female Cricketer To Achieve THIS Test Cricket Milestone

Jhulan Goswami was the hero when she hit the winning runs for India Women's Team's only win in the three-match ODI series against Australia Women's team. Currently, India Women are facing the Australian Women in a one-off pink-ball Test match at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast in Queensland. Goswami was once again at it when she took down Beth Mooney, which made the Indian bowler the 3rd highest wicket-taker in women's test with 42, overtaking Neetu David. Shortly after that, she took another wicket, taking her tally to 43, with Alyssa Healy walking back facing scored 29 off 66.

Perfect start for India as Goswami gets through the defences of Mooney.



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/rNFQ5z8MqI pic.twitter.com/EJOMy0NZwJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2021

Jhulan Goswami's records for India

Coming to Jhulan Goswami's stats, the right-arm bowler has picked up a total of 337 international wickets. Jhulan Goswami ODI wickets stand at 240 from 192 matches, while in Test and T20I cricket, she has taken 43 & 56 wickets, respectively. Goswami has 264 wickets in domestic cricket. Moreover, she remains the only bowler in the women's game to pick up over 200 ODI wickets.

In the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, Goswami climbed to the second spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings. Goswami's rise comes after a stellar display in the ODI series, which Australia won 2-1. Her four wickets in the three-match series came at an average of 28.75, with her return of 3/37 in the final ODI helping India break Australia's astonishing winning streak of 26 ODIs. Goswami also entered the top ten among the all-rounders, moving up three spots to 10th place.

Ind W vs Aus W Pink Ball Test

India got off to a good start, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 out of the total 216 runs. India set a target of 377 for 8 in 145 overs in their first innings and then declared on Day 3, with the match looking more and more likely to end in a draw. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are currently strong on Day 3 of the Pink Ball Test. India will be hoping for a victory, but it seems like the match might end up as a draw because the rain has played spoilsport during various times on Day 1 and 2.

