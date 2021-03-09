Jhulan Goswami Does An MS Dhoni, Lauded For 'Spirit Of Cricket' Act Vs South Africa: WATCH

The second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women is currently underway at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Having won the toss, the hosts invited the visitors to bat first. South Africa posted a paltry total of 157 with veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami picking up four wickets.

Jhulan Goswami wins over fans with incredible display of sportsmanship

During the 35th over bowled by Jhulan Goswami, South African batswoman Nadine de Clerk was in immense pain as she laid on the ground. Clerk was struggling to even take off her pads and that's when Goswami came to her rescue and displayed a brilliant act of sportsmanship as she unstrapped the batswoman's pads and also helped in removing her shoes. The 183-ODI veteran followed in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's footsteps who had performed a similar act on South Africa's Faf du Plessis during an ODI game back in 2016.

India vs South Africa live: Here's a look at Jhulan Goswami's thoughtful gesture

The video of the same was uploaded by the BCCI Women Twitter handle and it was flooded with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the legendary speedster for her incredible gesture and also commended her sportsmanship. Here's a look at a few reactions.

She's Legend not only by her bowling, but her on field gestures like this. Proud of her. â¤ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ðŸ» — T#€ ðŸ…±ðŸ’™ðŸ†– Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) March 9, 2021

Nice to see,, end of the day it's sport not war... Glad to see such sporting gesture from Jhulan di.. — Nabajit Saha (@NabajitSaha11) March 9, 2021

Jhulu di you are a legend in true sense â£ðŸ™ — Darshika Rai (@DarshikaRai3) March 9, 2021

Proud of her as always ðŸ™Œ #INDWvSAW — ISH ðŸ‡» KHANNAðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³®©™ (@REAL_IK16) March 9, 2021

Such a legend she is ðŸ’™ — Women's T20 Challenge (@wiplt20_) March 9, 2021

What a player!!â¤ — Ranu Soni (@_ranu__29) March 9, 2021

India vs South Africa live score update

Meanwhile, after restricting South Africa Women to 157, India Women made a bright start to their innings. At the time of publishing this article, India raced to 23/0 after 3 overs with Smrit Mandhana batting on 13 and Jemimah Rodrigues unbeaten on 9. With a rather modest target to chase and a formidable batting line-up, this is a game for the hosts to win. On the other hand, South Africa will look bowl India out and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India vs South Africa Women's ODI live stream details

The India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the 2nd ODI will be available on Star Sports Network. The India vs South Africa Women's ODI live stream for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India Women vs South Africa Women live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI Women and Cricket South Africa Twitter.

Here's the video of Jhulan Goswami's brilliant spell of 4/42

