Veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami recently shared her opinion on the possible reason why the Indian women's team have failed to find a good pace bowling all-rounder on par with Rumeli Dhar. In an interview with The Cricket Monthly, Jhulan Goswami asserted that the BCCI need to back the pacers and give them more opportunities and that the culture of domestic cricket also needs to change slightly.

"If you talk about the current pool of India all-rounders, Pooja Vastrakar has been batting well. Shikha [Pandey] has also contributed in patches, but it eventually boils down to two things. The domestic cricket culture needs to change slightly. Things have improved with the BCCI's help, but we could do more." Goswami said

She further added, "You have to back pacers more and give them more opportunities, on better surfaces, to showcase their skills and hone them. I think pushing them into a corner, where they're forced to consider switching to spin, is not ideal. The second thing is, the medium-pacers themselves need to do better preparation pre-season."

Jhulan Goswami asserts power-hitting hasn't neutralised the threat of quick bowlers

When asked if improved fitness and power-hitting abilities of batters has neutralised the threat of quick bowlers Jhulan Goswami said she won't agree to it in totality and named a few really dreaded pacers “I wouldn't agree with that (power-hitting has neutralised some of the threat of quick bowlers) entirely because a good quick bowler or medium-pacer still gets rewarded. Look at, say, (Marizanne) Kapp, (Shabnim) Ismail, (Katherine) Brunt - they are massive assets to their teams, and every opponent thinks highly of them and prepares to face the challenge they pose.”

She went on to add that medium-pacers however are being pushed to think smarter and have been forced to re-imagine their game "But I will admit that you are right that the evolution of power in women's batting has certainly pushed medium-pacers to think smarter, bowl smarter. Variations are the key. It's not as though spinners don't get hit by batters, but medium-pacers, I feel, have been forced to re-imagine their game to make the most of their resources and skills.”

Image: PTI