Jhulan Goswami Pens First Post After Retirement; 'I Will Never Be Far Away From...'

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami posted a message of gratitude on social media on Sunday, thanking everyone who had contributed to her successful career. In a statement shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Jhulan thanked the BCCI, Cricket Association of Bengal, Women's Cricket Association of India, and Air India officials for giving her the opportunity to fulfill her dream. She also thanked her family who stood by her in every situation. Jhulan went on to express her gratitude to fans, who continued to back her in her ups and downs.

Jhulan Goswami played her last game for India on Saturday as she came out to represent the Women in Blue in the third ODI against England. Jhulan picked two wickets in the game to end her career with a whopping 355 wickets across formats.

"So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. As Ernest Hemingway said, "It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters in the end". For me this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," Goswami said in her statement.

"Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best without doubt, has been the people I have met along this journey. The friends I made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists I interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play."

She added, "I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world. I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game."

"Ever since watching the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and I am thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket In [India), CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal), Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream," Goswami remarked.

"I want to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. I am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains I have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence," she stated.

"I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends, who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least, I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour." "I also want to express my gratitude towards my fans, journalists, broadcasters for backing me and giving wings to women's cricket." "I have cherished every moment of the last 20 years of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field. I have always loved you cricket and even as I retire as a professional player, I will never be too far away from you," Goswami concluded.

Jhulan's career

In March 2002, when she was 19 years old, she started her international career with a WODI match against England. She played for India for more than 20 years. Goswami has represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals. She has 44 Test wickets, 255 ODI wickets, and 56 Women's T20I wickets to her name.

Goswami tied the record for the most wickets in ICC Women's World Cup history earlier this year after she picked her 39th wicket. Goswami has competed for India in five separate World Cups since her maiden appearance in the tournament in 2005. Goswami also holds several other records, including most wickets taken LBW (18) in Women's Test matches, and most wickets taken LBW (56) in Women's ODI. She was the youngest player to take 10 wickets in a Women's Test match at the age of 23 years.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen