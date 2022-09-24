Jhulan Goswami Receives 'guard Of Honour' From England Players In Her Final Match; WATCH

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday as she played her last match for India against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. Goswami received a grand 'Guard of Honour' from England players as she walked out to bat for India in the last match of her career. She also received a standing ovation from the crowd at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London, where India and England are currently playing the third ODI of their three-match series. A video of the heartwarming gesture was shared by England Cricket on its official Twitter handle.

"For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration," England Cricket wrote in the caption of the post.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail.



She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket.



Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami's career

With 353 wickets across all formats, Goswami will retire as the player with the most number of wickets in women's international cricket. In March 2002, when she was 19 years old, she started her international career with a WODI match against England. She played for India for more than 20 years. Goswami has represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals. She has 44 Test wickets, 253 ODI wickets, and 56 Women's T20I wickets to her name.

Goswami tied the record for the most wickets in ICC Women's World Cup history earlier this year after she picked her 39th wicket. Goswami has competed for India in five separate World Cups since her maiden appearance in the tournament in 2005. Goswami also holds several other records, including most wickets taken LBW (18) in Women's Test matches, and most wickets taken LBW (56) in Women's ODI. She was the youngest player to take 10 wickets in a Women's Test match at the age of 23 years.

India vs England, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India Women were bowled out for 169 runs after being sent to bat first. Goswami in her last match for India was dismissed for a duck. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68), and Pooja Vastrakar (22) were the only players from the India team who reached the double-digit mark. Kate Cross picked a four-wicket haul in the game, while Freya Kemp scalped two wickets. England are currently chasing the target and if they win, it will be a consolation victory for the side since India have already clinched the series courtesy of their back-to-back wins in the first two games.

Image: Twitter/EnglandCricket