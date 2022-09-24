Jhulan Goswami Reveals Best Moments Ahead Of Farewell Match: 'That's The Ultimate Feeling'

As Jhulan Goswami prepares to draw curtains following an outstanding two-decade-long career, the veteran fast bowler revealed her best moments while representing Team India during her final press conference on Friday. The 39-year-old will play her final international match against England on Saturday, September 24 at Lord's. The game will begin live at 3:30 PM IST.

Jhulan Goswami reveals best moments of career

While speaking at her final press conference on Friday, Jhulan Goswami said, "I think the best moment is when you come out of the dressing room and sing the national anthem. When you wear the India jersey, that is the ultimate feeling and something that I enjoy. I dream about these things."

While elaborating on her most significant achievement and what she is set to leave behind, the legend added, "That is the biggest achievement for me and that is something I’m going to miss going forward. But this is how life is, you have to end it somewhere. But I’m fortunate enough to have served my country for 20 years and to have done it with a lot of honesty and dedication. As a team, we’ve gone through a lot of things. Again I’ll say singing the national anthem and wearing the India jersey is the most precious moment."

Jhulan Goswami's career in numbers

Alongside Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami has been one of the most influential names in Indian women's cricket for the past two decades. She will bow down as the highest international wicket-taker with 352 scalps across all formats. After representing the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs, she has picked up 44, 252 and 56 wickets respectively across these three formats.

And that is not it, as Jhulan will also end her career after taking the joint-highest number of wickets in World Cups (39) after representing the country in six different editions of the tournament. Speaking of World Cups, Jhulan said that not winning this prestigious tournament was the only regret of her career.

"I have played in two World Cup finals but couldn't win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup," said Jhulan in her final presser.