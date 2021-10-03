Jhulan Goswami Wins Battle Vs Alyssa Healy In Pink Ball Test, Check What The Aussie Said

Jhulan Goswami will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest bowlers in the India women's cricket. The tall pacer with the ball in her hand has been instrumental in Team India's success in the past and in the ongoing IND W vs AUS W Pink Ball Test, she has once again delivered stamped her authority with the ball which has strengthened Team India's grip in the Test match. Jhulan Goswami total wickets in the pink Ball Test currently stands at 2 accounting for openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Australia wicketkeeper batswomen Alyssa Healy has praised Jhulan Goswami for her outstanding bowling effort which has put the home team on the backfoot. Jhulan Goswami troubled Alyssa Healy with her astute line and length which did not allow Healy to free her arms and play the shot. The battle between Goswami and Healy was short and during which the Indian pacer would stamp her authority.

IND W vs AUS W Pink Ball Test: Alyssa Healy praises Jhulan Goswami

During the spell, Jhulan Goswami managed to sneak the ball in between Alyssa Healy's bat and pad. Following the peach of the delivery, the pacer bowled a bouncer that hit Healy's right shoulder. Before Healy could recover from that bouncer Goswami landed the perfect outswinger which founded the outside edge.

What a contest this was! Alyssa Healy talks us through her battle with Jhulan Goswami on the Gold Coast #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/x24urUG3S1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 3, 2021

Speaking about Jhulan Goswami's bowling, Healy during the interaction following the end of days play said "Yeah, I did enjoy it. It was fun, but walking off isn't that fun. But I did enjoy the challenge of it. She's got the better of me a few times in the series already. It's just a great sight for Test cricket. She's obviously a world-class bowler; has been throughout her whole career and just that extra little bit of bounce that she gets being as tall as she is and unbelievably skilful with the seam, so it was a real challenge especially after spending 140 (145) overs in the field."

Speaking about performance from Team India pacers, Alyssa Healy said "We won the toss and wanted to bowl, we wanted to make a real impact and couldn't quite do that, I think with a little bit of inexperience around. But you're right we did never really got a real crack at bowling under lights in that danger period that everybody talks about. India, tonight with the seam, showed us what we couldn't quite do with the new ball early in our innings,"