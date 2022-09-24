Last Updated:

'A perfect end' | Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match Ends Dramatically As Deepti Sharma 'mankads' Dean; WATCH

Deepti Sharma was in the midst of the drama as she ended Jhulan's farewell match by 'mankading' Charlotte Dean to give India women a 3-0 win over England.

Vidit Dhawan
Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma

Jhulan Goswami's farewell match against England on September 24 seemed to have everything in it as not only did this game mark the end of a legendary career, but it also included a dramatic ending that would be remembered for years to come. Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was in the midst of the drama as she ended Jhulan's farewell match by 'mankading' Charlotte Dean to give the women in blue a 3-0 victory over England. Following the dismissal, fans went crazy on social media.

Deepti Sharma 'mankads' Charlotte Dean

India record first whitewash series win over England

India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women's ODI to sweep the series 3-0 for the first time on Saturday. Sent in to bat, India were all out for 169 runs but that proved enough in the end. The women in blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's, in what was veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 runs off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer with 50 runs in 79 deliveries. Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

While chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse as they were all out for just 153 runs in 43.3 overs. Charlotte Dean top-scored with 47 runs, while captain Amy Jones contributed with 28 runs. For India, Renuka Singh was the pick amongst the bowlers as she ended with outstanding figures of 4/29 after her 10-over spell. Meanwhile, the retiring Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.

