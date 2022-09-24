Jhulan Goswami's farewell match against England on September 24 seemed to have everything in it as not only did this game mark the end of a legendary career, but it also included a dramatic ending that would be remembered for years to come. Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was in the midst of the drama as she ended Jhulan's farewell match by 'mankading' Charlotte Dean to give the women in blue a 3-0 victory over England. Following the dismissal, fans went crazy on social media.

Deepti Sharma 'mankads' Charlotte Dean

Deepti Sharma the superstar - a perfect end to Jhulan Goswami's career. pic.twitter.com/eQDSfXvyzA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2022

Deepti Sharma is the star. What a way to win by India at Lord's and Created history on Jhulan Goswami's last match. pic.twitter.com/0L0DilL8Xd — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 24, 2022

All this drama..This is going to make women's cricket more and more interesting #DeeptiSharma😎 you are an Absolute Legend ! #INDvENG — ✨️🦋QueenB🦋✨️ (@divaa_art3mis) September 24, 2022

Run-out while backing in the non-striker end at the home of cricket - Lord's by Deepti Sharma. pic.twitter.com/WbLzSJVQ3h — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2022

Stay in the crease Rules are Rules.

Deepti Sharma 🔥



Gore Bahut Rone Wale Hai 🤣🤣 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EimxtBMG5Q — AKASH (@im_akash196) September 24, 2022

India record first whitewash series win over England

India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women's ODI to sweep the series 3-0 for the first time on Saturday. Sent in to bat, India were all out for 169 runs but that proved enough in the end. The women in blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's, in what was veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 runs off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer with 50 runs in 79 deliveries. Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

While chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse as they were all out for just 153 runs in 43.3 overs. Charlotte Dean top-scored with 47 runs, while captain Amy Jones contributed with 28 runs. For India, Renuka Singh was the pick amongst the bowlers as she ended with outstanding figures of 4/29 after her 10-over spell. Meanwhile, the retiring Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.

(Inputs from PTI)