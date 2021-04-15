JIB Vs JAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 will be played between Jinnah Brescia and Janjua Brescia at the Brescia Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:30 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 15. Here is our JIB vs JAB Dream11 prediction, JIB vs JAB Dream11 team and JIB vs JAB player record.

JIB vs JAB match preview

This is the second time in a day that these two sides will be facing each other. The first match of the day will also be played between these two sides. Jinnah Brescia are second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss after 4 matches and will be eyeing to challenge for the top spot on the points table.

Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, are third on the points table with 5 points. On Wednesday, they registered their second win of the tournament on Wednesday, by beating Cividate by 2 wickets in the final over of the match and will look to put up an improved performance in both matches versus Jinnah Brescia. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

JIB vs JAB weather report

The condition will be sunny but with some rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 47% with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With little chances of rain during the match, teams will be hoping to get a chance to play the entire match without any reduction in overs.

JIB vs JAB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

JIB vs JAB player record

Nasir Ramzan and Waseem Ahmad are key players for Janjua Brescia as per the JIB vs JAB player record and have done really well in the tournament so far. They will be expected to perform once again. For Jinnah Brescia, Hassan Ahmad and Nisar Ahmed will be expected to perform well during the upcoming clash. So here is the JIB vs JAB Dream11 team -

JIB vs JAB Dream11 team

JIB vs JAB Dream11 prediction

As per our JIB vs JAB Dream11 prediction, JIB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The JIB vs JAB player record and as a result, the JIB vs JAB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JIB vs JAB Dream11 team and JIB vs JAB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

